Ezekiel Elliott celebrates TD by putting $21 in Red Kettle

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott once jumped into the Salvation Army Red Kettle to celebrate a touchdown. In 2016, the Red Kettle campaign saw a spike in donations after Elliott’s touchdown celebration against the Buccaneers.

This year, he made his own contribution.

Elliott scored on a 16-yard run with 10:02 remaining in the first quarter, giving the Cowboys a 7-0 lead in a first-place showdown with Washington. He borrowed $21 from a team photographer to throw into the kettle.

Officials did not penalize Elliott for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Cowboys had no trouble moving the ball on their first possession even without Tyron Smith at left tackle. Smith is active, but he did not practice this week because of a stinger. Cameron Fleming started in his place.

Dak Prescott went 5-of-6 for 44 yards, and Elliott gained 31 yards and scored the touchdown on four carries.