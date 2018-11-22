First quarter ends without any points in Detroit

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t the only person who thought that last Monday’s 54-51 Rams win over the Chiefs was not for them and those people should be happier with Thursday’s game between the Lions and Bears.

We’re into the second quarter in Detroit and neither team has put any points on the board.

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is 7-of-9 for 39 yards in his first start since 2014, but the longest Bears gain of the day came on a penalty. Lions safety Glover Quin hit Daniel in the head after Daniel slid to the ground on a scramble, but the Bears weren’t able to capitalize on a trip into Lions territory because tight end Trey Burton lost a fumble on the first play of the second quarter.

The Lions, who are playing without running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones, picked up 52 yards of offense around three punts.