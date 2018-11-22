Jerry Jones links Cooper and Zeke to Irvin and Emmitt

Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones is so satisfied with his trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper that he’s already making a Hall of Fame comparison.

Although Cooper has just 14 catches for 169 yards as a Cowboy, Jones says Cooper deserves some of the credit for the performance of Ezekiel Elliott, who has 500 yards from scrimmage in the three games since Cooper arrived. Jones said what Cooper can do is similar to what Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin used to do for Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith.

“Well, I think I’m going to go back to Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. “Emmitt had a lot of his runs where he wasn’t touched for the first three or four yards,” Jones said Wednesday morning on the NFL Network. “It’s because [Quarterback Troy] Aikman and Irvin had them backed off, and they knew if they didn’t stay back then Aikman, Irvin and [Tight end Jay] Novacek would take them right down the field. Well, Cooper has done that for us. We got to keep them back off. When we do, then Zeke can basically have the kind of days we want him to have as a running back. So it’s a balance thing. It always has been.”

It might be slightly premature to make such a comparison, and it’s worth noting that the Cowboys’ current two-game winning streak is against two subpar defenses, Philadelphia and Atlanta. But Jones, despite the criticism he has received for giving up a first-round pick, appears to have no regrets about the Cooper trade.