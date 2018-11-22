Jimmy Graham back at practice Thursday

Getty Images

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is going to try to play this week despite a broken left thumb and Thursday’s practice might provide some insight into how likely it is that he’ll be in the lineup.

Graham did not practice on Wednesday, but was on the field with his teammates Thursday. Multiple pictures from the portion of practice open to the media show Graham wearing a heavy wrap on his injured thumb.

Graham has 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns this season. Lance Kendricks would be the lead tight end if Graham isn’t able to play against the Vikings on Sunday night.

The Packers were also without three defensive backs at Wednesday’s practiced and one that did work — safety Kentrell Brice — was not on the field during the open portion of practice.