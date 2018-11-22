Joe Flacco remains out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco remained out of practice Thursday.

Flacco injured his right hip Nov. 4. He has not practiced since, with Lamar Jackson making his first career start last week in a victory over the Bengals.

Flacco, 33, has missed only seven games in his 11-year career and had started 41 consecutive before last week.

He has 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The Ravens also practiced without running back Alex Collins, who was added to the injury list Thursday with a foot issue.

Receiver John Brown (not injury related), tackle James Hurst (back), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (ankle) and cornerback Tavon Young (groin) also missed Thursday’s work. Guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) returned on a limited basis, and linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) remained limited.