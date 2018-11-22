Julio Jones fumble ends Falcons’ drive, Saints take 17-3 lead into halftime

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees had a rare misstep tonight against the Falcons, throwing his second interception of the season. But it’s going to take more than that to stop the Saints.

Brees has also thrown two touchdown passes tonight, and the Saints are rolling into halftime with a 17-3 lead over the Falcons.

The Falcons had plenty of miscues of their own, most notably a Julio Jones fumble in the closing seconds of the first half. Moments earlier Falcons coach Dan Quinn made a gutsy call to go for it on fourth-and-7, and Matt Ryan made a great play, dropping back to pass but then seeing plenty of room to run and scrambling for the first down. It looked like the Falcons might score just before halftime to make it a game.

Instead, it looks like the Saints are well on their way to another lopsided win. The Falcons are going to need to do something big in the second half.