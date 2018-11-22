Kirk Cousins on poor prime time record: I don’t treat those games any differently

Getty Images

The Vikings will play the Packers on Sunday night and they hope the result is the end to a losing streak.

Minnesota has played three games in prime time this season and they’ve lost all three of them, including last Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Bears. The Vikings also lost to the Rams and Saints in prime time games and quarterback Kirk Cousins pointed to the quality of competition as the reason for the losses rather than anything the Vikings are doing differently.

“We got flexed to that prime-time [game] last week because we were playing a really good football team,” Cousins said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “If either of us weren’t good, I don’t think we would have been flexed. If there’s a difference with prime time, that would be it. I certainly don’t treat them any differently.”

Washington was 4-9 in prime time games started by Cousins, but he notes that tying records to individual players “gets a little bit convoluted” by pointing out that he didn’t play all that well in a win last Thanksgiving. Whatever changes need to be made, this weekend would be a good time for Cousins and the rest of the Vikings to solve their issues winning at night.