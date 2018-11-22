LeGarrette Blount scores again, Lions up 13-9

Getty Images

The Lions avoided throwing the ball downfield for most of the first three quarters, but offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter finally dialed up a deep ball late in the third quarter.

It turned out to be a good idea. Matthew Stafford faked a handoff and delivered a rocket to wide receiver Kenny Golladay up the sideline for a 43-yard gain. That pushed the Lions deep into Bears territory and LeGarrette Blount would run in his second touchdown of the day a short time later.

The Lions opted to go for two in hopes of going up six points, but Stafford fired incomplete to Golladay in the end zone.

The Bears have had promising moments on each of their two possessions in the second half, but Ziggy Ansah sacked Chase Daniel a play after a Trey Burton drop to end one drive and Burton’s holding penalty negated a first down that would have kept the second one alive. Burton also lost a fumble in the first half, so it’s been a drab Thanksgiving for him thus far.