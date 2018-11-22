Leonard Williams concerned about possible coaching change

Getty Images

There’s very little certain about the future of the Jets, from the short-term (the status of quarterback Sam Darnold this week) to the long-term (the employment of coach Todd Bowles).

But one of the players they’d ostensibly like to build around admits that a coaching change might change the way he thinks about his own future.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News asked defensive lineman Leonard Williams if Bowles being fired would affect his own decisions, and he replied: “I think it would a little bit, actually.”

Later, he suggested that a change greatly reduces any home-field advantage the Jets might have with him.

“If there’s a coaching change, that’s going to be basically playing for a whole new team,” he said. “If I’m going to be playing for a new team here anyway, then it would be the same as playing for a new team somewhere else.”

The former No. 6 overall pick is headed into his fifth season, and the Jets have already picked up the $14.2 million option for 2019. But those deals are often just precursors to longer extensions, but the uncertainty is at least giving Williams pause.

“I feel like it will impact my decision when that comes,” Williams said. “But the fact that I don’t know if there’s going to be a coaching change or I don’t know if there’s going to be a [new] contract, . . . I don’t know what’s in the store for the future, so I can’t [predict].”

That’s probably the wisest course of action. While many players have loyalty to known commodities, there’s always the chance he might like the new coach better, or like the dollars in a new deal so much his preference is no longer a priority.