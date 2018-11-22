Lions break through for a 7-0 lead

AP

It took more than 20 minutes of game action, but we finally have some points in Detroit.

Lions running back LeGarrette Blount broke a couple of tackles and got the ball in the end zone from four yards out for the first score of Thanksgiving Day. Matt Prater‘s extra point made it a 7-0 Lions lead.

Blount wasn’t able to break any tackles on a third-and-one from the 16-yard-line a couple of plays earlier and Lions coach Matt Patricia elected to go for it on fourth down. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a pass that Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan tipped into the air and tight end Nick Bellore dove to catch it for a first down before it hit the turf. That was a lucky bounce for the Lions because it looked like Stafford was throwing into heavy coverage had Trevathan missed the ball.

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara was one piece of that coverage and he stayed down after colliding with a teammate. He was helped off, but returned on Blount’s touchdown run.