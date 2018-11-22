Lions claim Marcus Cooper off waivers

Getty Images

The Bears cut cornerback Marcus Cooper to get Tyler Bray on its 53-player roster for Thursday’s game against the Lions. With Mitchell Trubisky sidelined, the Bears needed Bray to back up Chase Daniel.

The Lions didn’t waste any time claiming Cooper off waivers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Cooper, though, couldn’t play in Thursday’s game. He officially will join the Lions on Friday.

Cooper appeared in two games this season, playing three snaps on defense and 23 on special teams.

In six seasons with three teams, Cooper has played 70 games with 28 starts. He has made 153 tackles, seven interceptions and 36 pass breakups in his career.