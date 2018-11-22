Marcus Davenport active for Saints

Getty Images

Saints rookie pass rusher Marcus Davenport is getting back on the field.

Davenport, whom the Saints loved so much that they traded away next year’s first round draft pick to move up and take him in the first round of this year’s draft, is active tonight against the Falcons. Davenport had missed the last three games with a toe injury.

The Saints’ inactives are Terron Armstead, Will Clapp, Trey Hendrickson, Mitchell Loewen, Brandon Marshall, Tre’Quan Smith and Manti Te’o. Smith, who’s dealing with a foot injury, is a disappointing scratch after his big game against the Eagles last week.

The Falcons’ inactives are Deion Jones, Giorgio Tavecchio, Blidi-Wreh-Wilson, Keith Tandy, Steven Means, Matt Gono and Deadrin Senat.