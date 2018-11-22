Mike Pereira: Officials missed penalty on Tarik Cohen’s last run

Getty Images

Bears left guard James Daniels pulled running back Tarik Cohen past the first-down marker to seal the team’s victory over the Lions on Thursday. It was a great play aside from the fact that it’s supposed to be a penalty.

Officials blew the call, according to the NFL’s former head of officiating, Mike Pereira. The FOX analyst tweeted that “it is unusual to see, but it is a foul for aiding the runner. You can push but you can encircle a teammate nor can you pull him forward. I think I have only seen it called once.”

The Bears faced a third-and-nine from their own 21 with a minute to play. Lions linebacker Christian Jones might have stopped Cohen short of the line to gain if not for Daniels’ help pulling Cohen for a 10-yard gain.

Pereira emphasized that rules prohibit encircling or pulling, which is what Daniels did.

Officials should have penalized the Bears 10 yards from the spot of the foul, giving the Lions another chance to make a third-down stop and get the ball back.