Mike Vrabel hopeful Marcus Mariota is “trending up”

Getty Images

The Titans held a walkthrough practice on Thursday and listed quarterback Marcus Mariota as a limited participant in the session.

It’s the second day in a row that Mariota has been less than a full participant in practice. He suffered a stinger in last Sunday’s loss to the Colts and did not play in the second half of the game.

After practice, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday would be more telling because they’ll be throwing the ball more than they did on Thursday.

“I am hopeful [things] are trending up,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “I was pre-med at Ohio State for about six months, and then I changed majors. So I am going to leave that up to the doctors and do my best to listen to them and the trainers.”

Running back David Fluellen (knee) didn’t practice for the Titans on Thursday. Center Ben Jones (shoulder) and wide receiver Taywan Taylor (foot) were limited participants.