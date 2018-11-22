Mitchell Trubisky officially out against Lions

Getty Images

The Bears stopped just short of ruling quarterback Mitchell Trubisky out on Wednesday, but there was little reason to believe he’d make the start against the Lions on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the Bears eliminated any whiff of doubt. Trubisky is officially inactive, which means Chase Daniel will make his first start since he was with the Chiefs in 2014. Tyler Bray was summoned from the practice squad to serve as the backup.

Fullback Michael Burton, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims, tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive tackle Nick Williams and linebacker Aaron Lynch are also inactive for Chicago.

Running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones were ruled out on Friday, but defensive end Ziggy Ansah, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison are all playing after being listed as questionable. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, cornerback Teez Tabor, defensive end Kerry Hyder, tackle Andrew Donnal and wide receiver Brandon Powell round out the inactive list.