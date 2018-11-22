NFLPA names Cam Newton as this week’s Community MVP

Getty Images

Thanksgiving is a day for family, friends, football and food, but Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn’t wait for Thursday to make sure needy kids got the meal so many of us look forward to every year.

Newton hosted an event that fed more than 1,200 kids and some of their family members this week. Newton, who also provided a meal for the kids to have at home on Thanksgiving itself, has held the event for the last seven years and this year’s featured the biggest turnout yet.

Newton laments that “you just can’t do enough” because there are still more hungry kids. His generosity was still recognized by the NFLPA as they named him this week’s Community MVP.

“I always want to use my influence in a positive way [and] that can take a variety of shapes through my foundation and our programs,” Newton said in a release from the NFLPA. “I’ve been blessed with fortunate circumstances and want to share hope with as many people as I can. I’m adamant about using my influence for good.”

The award comes with a $10,000 donation to Newton’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He’s also eligible to be named the winner of the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.