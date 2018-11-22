P.J. Williams hopes Falcons try to pick on him again

Getty Images

The Falcons and the Saints will close out the Thanksgiving schedule and their season series when they meet in New Orleans on Sunday night.

Their first meeting of the year came in Atlanta in Week Three and it saw the Saints pull out a 43-37 win in overtime after a fourth quarter that featured three lead changes. Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley posted seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the game and did much of that damage against cornerback P.J. Williams in the first half of the game.

Williams wound up on the bench in the second half, but said this week that he’d welcome the Falcons coming after him again on Thursday night.

“I hope so … I’ve been working and making sure I was good enough to go out there and do my job,” Williams said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Things have gone much better for Williams and the rest of the Saints defense since the first meeting with the Falcons and they head into this game having given up just 21 points over the last two weeks. A similar outing on Thursday would bode well for a calmer journey to the same result as they got in Week Three.