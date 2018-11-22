Report: Jets talking extension with Quincy Enunwa

Getty Images

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa returned to the Jets lineup after missing all of last season with a neck injury and the team is reportedly interested in keeping him around a while longer.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team has started talking to Enunwa about a contract extension. Enunwa is set for unrestricted free agency after the season.

Enunwa leads the team with 29 catches this season and has been targeted with passes more often than any other player on the Jets. Those catches have resulted in 345 yards and a touchdown. He set career highs with 58 catches and 857 yards in 2016.

In addition to sorting out Enunwa’s future, the Jets also have contract issues to work through with two other wideouts. Jermaine Kearse is also on track for unrestricted free agency while Robby Anderson is set to be a restricted free agent.