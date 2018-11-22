Ryan Tannehill is still limited in practice

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday at Indianapolis. But he has still not fully participated in practice due to a lingering problem in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Tannehill was limited again today, according to the team’s official injury report.

Of course, “limited” technically applies even if the quarterback takes one less than all of the first-team reps. And given that the Dolphins and coach Adam Gase were fined $30,000 and $15,000, respectively, for listing Tannehill as fully participating in a Thursday practice when he actually didn’t (because he didn’t take all of the first-team reps), the Dolphins could be deliberately having Tannehill sit for one rep and list him as limited, like the Patriots did for years with Tom Brady, who was chronically listed as probable with a right shoulder injury.

In all, 17 names appear on the Thursday injury report for the Dolphins, with eight players listed as limited.