Saints’ offense keeps rolling

The Saints’ offense may not be unstoppable, but it sure hasn’t been stopped very often.

New Orleans received the opening kickoff tonight against Atlanta and marched down the field with little resistance against a weak Falcons defense. Alvin Kamara ran twice for 27 yards, while Drew Brees went 4-for-4 for 50 yards, with his last pass a 28-yard touchdown to Tommylee Lewis.

That continues the recent trend of the Saints’ offense absolutely wrecking every defense in its path. Last week New Orleans put up 48 points against Philadelphia, the week before it was 51 points against Cincinnati, and the week before that it was 45 points against the L.A. Rams.

Now the Falcons will have to show they can answer. Keeping up with these Saints won’t be easy.