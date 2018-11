Getty Images

The Falcons hung around for a while, but you can call this a wrap now.

Drew Brees threw his third touchdown pass. This one went to tight end Dan Arnold for 25 yards.

It was Arnold’s first career touchdown.

The Saints lead 24-3 with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Brees has completed 13 of 18 passes for 161 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. In the first half, he threw a 28-yard score to Tommylee Lewis and a 12-yard toss to Austin Carr.