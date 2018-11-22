Sam Darnold still not practicing for Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on November 22, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
It looks like Tom Brady will be at quarterback for the Patriots on Sunday, but it is shaping up to be a long shot that Sam Darnold will be getting the start for the Jets.

Darnold dressed for practice for the second straight day on Thursday and, for the second straight day, reporters at the open portion of practice reported that his attire was not put to use in any drills. That leaves Darnold, who is dealing with a foot injury, on track to miss his second straight game.

Josh McCown started against the Bills in Week 10 and is in line to start again this week. Davis Webb would be McCown’s backup in that scenario.

Per reports from practice, safety Marcus Maye, wide receiver Robby Anderson, guard James Carpenter and linebacker Brandon Copeland also were not taking part in practice.

9 responses to “Sam Darnold still not practicing for Jets

  2. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:19 pm
    He is better off not playing. Belichick’s defense would eat him alive.
    As a Jets fan you should at least try to think positive about them even if you can’t manage it at all on anything else. Pats D been faltering at times, and team banged up, but getting healthy now.

  3. Let him recover fully.
    Let Josh McCown get blown pout.
    This will expose the GM (Mike Maccagnan) as a below average GM who after 4 years of below average drafting hasn’t done much to improve the team.
    Its not just the HC (Tod Bowles), the GM hasn’t brought in enough good players in 4 years.

    @patsfan4life

    Once again you’re exposed for the Jets fan you are. Actual Patriots fans know very little about Darnold. We won’t have a good handle on him until we see him play a full game vs New England.
  6. This sucks really want him too play. McCown blows if he plays poorly I hope Bowles lets Webb get in. Bowles stays way too long with veterans who are not producing. This is a lost year if darnold is not playing.

  9. 6ball says:
    November 22, 2018 at 1:43 pm
    @patsfan4life

    Meh, I’ll take Belichick’s winning record against rookie QBs and Sam Darnold’s film over your incoherent rants. Sam Darnold would throw record picks against Belichick’s defense.

