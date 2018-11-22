Sam Darnold still not practicing for Jets

Getty Images

It looks like Tom Brady will be at quarterback for the Patriots on Sunday, but it is shaping up to be a long shot that Sam Darnold will be getting the start for the Jets.

Darnold dressed for practice for the second straight day on Thursday and, for the second straight day, reporters at the open portion of practice reported that his attire was not put to use in any drills. That leaves Darnold, who is dealing with a foot injury, on track to miss his second straight game.

Josh McCown started against the Bills in Week 10 and is in line to start again this week. Davis Webb would be McCown’s backup in that scenario.

Per reports from practice, safety Marcus Maye, wide receiver Robby Anderson, guard James Carpenter and linebacker Brandon Copeland also were not taking part in practice.