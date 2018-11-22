Tom Brady expected to play on Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his first appearance on the injury report this season on Wednesday, but there’s no expectation that he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Jets.

According to multiple reports, Brady’s injury is not considered serious and there are no concerns around the team that Brady could be unavailable on gameday. Those reports also say that Brady was injured when he took a shot to the knee after catching a pass from Julian Edelman in the fourth quarter of New England’s Week 10 loss to the Titans.

Brady didn’t play another snap in the game, although the Patriots being behind 34-10 when they got the ball back may have had something to do with that call as well.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the risks of using Brady as a receiver or blocker after the game. Belichick said the Patriots are “not looking to do an excessive amount of them,” but that sometimes they are what’s needed to win a game.