Torrey Smith returns to practice for Panthers, Devin Funchess sits with back injury

Wide receiver Torrey Smith returned to the practice field with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday for the first time since being sidelined with a knee injury in the team’s Week Seven win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Devin Funchess (back), defensive end Mario Addison (shoulder), and cornerback James Bradberry (shoulder) were unable to practice with the team on Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday’s meeting with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Jordan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, head coach Ron Rivera considers Funchess day-to-day due to a back injury.

“This was something that popped up from the game (against the Detroit Lions), so we’ll just see how he is,” Rivera said.

Smith caught 16 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in six games before the injury sidelined him following the Eagles game. He was limited in his return to practice with the Panthers on Wednedsday.

Smith getting closer to a return could be timely as Funchess did not practice.

“Torrey had a good day, he worked well,” Rivera said. “They picked out a few opportunities for him to be out on the field with the guys. He warmed up, did some things. Took some reps. It worked out pretty well for him and he seemed to handle it pretty well.”