Trent Williams leaves in ambulance after game

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams was transported to a local hospital after the team’s loss to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

He walked onto the ambulance under his own power.

Williams told teammate Ryan Anderson he was “OK,” according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

Washington listed Williams as questionable with a broken and dislocated thumb that had kept him out of the past two games. He left Thursday’s game in the second half and was replaced by Ty Nsekhe, but the team made no announcement about Williams’ injury or his condition.

There appeared to be no urgency as Williams walked onto the ambulance. Sherree Burruss of NBC Washington reports that it appeared a paramedic inside was tending to the right side of Williams’ body.