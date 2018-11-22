Trent Williams, Tony Bergstrom will play

Getty Images

Washington will have left tackle Trent Williams and right guard Tony Bergstrom today for its game against the Cowboys. Both were listed as questionable.

Williams missed the past two games with a broken and dislocated thumb. Bergstrom was nursing a knee injury.

The team won’t have receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) or running back Samaje Perine (calf). Washington already had ruled out running back Chris Thompson (rib).

Washington’s other inactives are cornerback Adonis Alexander, linebacker Zach Vigil, linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin) is active.

The Cowboys will have left tackle Tyron Smith (neck), right guard Zack Martin (knee) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) in their starting lineup.

They won’t have defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder). Charlton was questionable, so the Cowboys had hope he might play but ended up listing him among their inactives.

Dallas’ other inactives are tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist surgery), quarterback Mike White, receiver Tavon Austin (groin) and center Adam Redmond (concussion).

Rookie tight end Dalton Schultz will make his second career start.