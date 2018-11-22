Vernon Davis’ 53-yard touchdown ties game 7-7

AP

Washington had only 79 yards through a quarter and a half. But it took only one play for Washington to nearly double its yardage and tie the Cowboys.

Colt McCoy found tight end Vernon Davis matched up with linebacker Damien Wilson. It was a mismatch.

Davis scored a 53-yard touchdown on the first play of Washington’s fourth possession. It tied the game 7-7 with 7:04 remaining until halftime.

The tight ends have done all the damage for Washington, with Jordan Reed making three catches for 49 yards.

McCoy, the starter now that Alex Smith is done for the year, has completed 7 of 12 passes for 116 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Anthony Brown made the first interception for a Cowboys cornerback this season.