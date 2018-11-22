Washington gets first lead on Trey Quinn touchdown, misses PAT

AP

The Cowboys offense has stalled. Since completing 16 of his first 20 attempts for 146 yards, Dak Prescott has gone 1-for-4 for minus-1 yard.

Dallas’ only drive of the second half started at the Washington 8 and ended with a punt from the 9. Trey Quinn did the rest.

He had a 30-yard punt return to set up Washington at the Dallas 25. Three plays later, he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Colt McCoy.

It gave Washington its first lead of the day.

Dustin Hopkins, though, missed the extra point to keep the Cowboys within a field goal. Washington leads 13-10 with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter.

Washington’s other touchdown drive came on a one-play, 53-yard drive.