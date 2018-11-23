49ers rule out Pierre Garcon; Reuben Foster questionable

Getty Images

The 49ers have ruled out receiver Pierre Garcon, who has a knee injury.

Garcon has played in only one of the past four games. Kendrick Bourne is expected to start again in his place, with Dante Pettis seeing more snaps.

“We need those guys to step up,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Not just the receivers, but same thing with our tight ends and our backs out of the backfield. They need to help us out in the pass game, and if they do that and we can stay balanced in the run game, that’s how you avoid turnovers and take the pressure off everyone and have your best chance to score.”

Guard Joshua Garnett (thumb) also won’t play.

Linebacker Reuben Foster, who missed the two games before the open date with a hamstring strain, is questionable. He will work out before the game to determine his availability, Shanahan said.