A.J. Green listed as questionable, even without practicing

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green hasn’t practice all week.

But he might tomorrow, so they’re listing him as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told reporters that Green could still practice tomorrow and play Sunday against the Browns.

The Bengals offense has been in a funk without their top receiver, but they’re still in the wild card hunt. He hasn’t played in the last two games, and the Bengals have lost them both without cracking the 300-yard barrier.