A.J. Green out of practice again Thursday

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Wednesday that wide receiver A.J. Green is “ready to get back to work” after missing the last two games with a toe injury, but Green did not take part in practice later that day.

Green’s readiness wasn’t on display Thursday either. While Lewis said he expected Green to take part in practice this week, the veteran wideout remained a non-participant on Thanksgiving.

Geoff Hobson of the team’s website points out that players have “rarely” played during Lewis’ tenure if they are not at least limited participants on Wednesday or Thursday. Friday will bring another chance to practice and the release of the team’s final injury designations for Sunday.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, linebacker Nick Vigil and defensive tackle Adolphus Washington were also out of practice Thursday.