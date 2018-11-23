Andre Hal “super thankful” to be playing football again

Getty Images

It’s been a trying year for Texans safety Andre Hal.

He was diagnosed with lymphoma in the spring and underwent treatment that put him in remission by the fall. Hal was activated in time to play against the Jaguars on October 21 and took the field with a heavy heart due to the death of his father a few days before the game.

After what he called “a surreal time,” Hal was dwelling on the positives around Thanksgiving.

“I’m super thankful,” Hal said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It’s a blessing just to be here and be playing football again. That’s what I love to do, and I’m happy to be back. It’s been a long journey. I learned a lot about myself, a lot about life in general.”

Hal has played in two of the four games that the Texans have played since his activation. He hurt his shoulder against the Jaguars and returned to knock away a pass in last Sunday’s win over Washington.