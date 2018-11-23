Arthur Blank gives vote of confidence for Dan Quinn: “Our coach is not the problem”

Getty Images

The 2018 season has not gone anywhere close to plan for the Atlanta Falcons.

Two years after reaching the Super Bowl, the Falcons will likely miss the playoffs unless Atlanta runs the table and gets some help the rest of the way.

Injuries to Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Deion Jones, Andy Levitre and Devonta Freeman have been difficult to overcome. The offense has still had issues scoring consistently in the red zone as well.

But despite a third straight loss, team owner Arthur Blank hasn’t lost confidence in Dan Quinn as head coach.

“Absolutely. We love our coach,” Blank said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “Our coach is not the problem.”

Blank acknowledged the injuries as being one part of the team’s issues this season, though he wouldn’t place all of the team’s failings on the absence of some key players.

“It’s a reason, but it’s not an excuse,” Blank said.. “That’s what the coach would tell you. That’s what the players would tell you. There have been some crippling injuries, but other guys have stepped up and played the best they can. Some cases, that’s good enough. In some cases, not quite.”

Quinn was given a contract extension in July that carries through the 2022 season. As it sits right now, Blank doesn’t appear inclined to alter that relationship any time soon even with the team’s struggles this year.