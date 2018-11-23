Bengals sign Christian Ringo off Cowboys’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Bengals placed defensive tackle Adolphus Washington on injured reserve. Washington injured his knee in a Week Nine game against the Saints.

He played four games this season, making six tackles and a sack.

Washington joined the Bengals on Sept. 26 when they signed him off the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Cincinnati filled his roster spot by signing defensive tackle Christian Ringo off the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Ringo appeared in last week’s game for the Cowboys, taking eight special teams snaps against the Falcons. Dallas cut him this week before re-signing him to the practice squad.

The Packers made Ringo a sixth-round pick in 2015, and he has spent time with Green Bay, Cincinnati and Detroit. He was inactive for one game for the Bengals last season before they waived him.