Bills plan to start Josh Allen on Sunday

Bills quarterback Josh Allen appears set to return to the starting lineup.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said today that barring any unforeseen setbacks at today’s practice, Allen is the starter against the Jaguars.

“Josh Allen will start Sunday as long as he gets through today,” McDermott said.

Allen replaced the ineffective Nathan Peterman in Week One and started the next five games, but he’s been out for the last month because of an elbow injury. Now Allen looks to be ready to return, against a tough Jacksonville defense.

Matt Barkley, who started one game and played surprisingly well after signing in the middle of the season, is likely to back Allen up. Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol.