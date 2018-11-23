Browns’ Damarious Randall: We’ll beat the Bengals if they don’t have A.J. Green

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Browns, and Cleveland safety Damarious Randall says that’s bad news for the Bengals.

Randall gave a colorful prediction about how the Browns will handle the Bengals if Green can’t go.

“If they don’t have A.J., they’re getting their ass beat,” Randall said, via Nate Ulrich of ‏the Akron Beacon Journal.

It’s easy to see why Randall thinks so, given that the Bengals have been without Green the last two weeks and have lost both games, first to the Saints and then to the Ravens. With his comments, Randall is putting some pressure on himself and his teammates to hand the Bengals their third consecutive loss.