Chase Daniel: I felt I did my job pretty well

Getty Images

The day didn’t get off to the best start, but Thanksgiving turned out just fine for Bears quarterback Chase Daniel.

With Mitchell Trubisky out with a right shoulder injury, Daniel made his first start since 2014 and completed 27-of-37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-16 win over the Lions. It’s hard to ask anything more of a quarterback coming in off the bench, especially when you consider Daniel had no full practice time during the short week leading up to the game.

“The job of a backup quarterback is to get the starter ready and to be prepared when your opportunity comes,” Daniel said, via the team’s website. “And I felt like I did that pretty well.”

The only major stumble came when Daniel shot out of the tunnel too early at the start of the game. None of his teammates followed, however, and Daniel was seen slinking back toward them before the entire group finally took the field.

Daniel said it was “not one of my proudest moments,” but there were more than enough reasons to feel proud by the time the day was done.