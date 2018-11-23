Colts rule three out, including Ryan Kelly

Getty Images

The Colts have an impressive streak of protecting quarterback Andrew Luck, and they’re going to put it on the line this week without the middle of their offensive line.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Center Ryan Kelly has been ruled out this week with his sprained MCL, which he suffered in last week’s win over the Titans.

Evan Boehm replaced him in the lineup and likely will again. The Colts haven’t allowed a sack in five weeks.

Also out for the Colts are tight ends Ryan Hewitt and Erik Swoope. They expect safety Malik Hooker and defensive lineman Margus Hunt to return for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.