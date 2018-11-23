DeSean Jackson, Jason Pierre-Paul questionable

Getty Images

DeSean Jackson did not wear a brace on his injured thumb Friday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. Thus, it appears he will play Sunday.

The Bucs list him as questionable.

Tampa Bay ruled out linebacker Lavonte David (knee), safety Justin Evans (toe) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (foot).

Defensive end Vinny Curry (ankle), center Ryan Jensen (hamstring), running back Ronald Jones (hamstring), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee, shoulder, hand), long snapper Garrison Sanborn (knee) and safety Jordan Whitehead (concussion) join Jackson as questionable.

Pierre-Paul and Jensen were the only two among the team’s questionable players to have limited practices Friday. The others fully participated.