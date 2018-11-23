DeVante Parker “trying to overcome” another injury

Getty Images

Injury has been the consistent theme of Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker‘s season.

Parker missed time at the start of the year with a broken finger and then hurt his quad after returning from the finger issue. Now Parker is dealing with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder that’s left him limited in practice while wearing a red no-contact jersey.

“I’m fighting through adversity and trying to overcome it,” Parker said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. ” … It’s about pain tolerance. Sometimes I might run a certain route that hurts it, but the pain goes away. It’s not there consistently, and it’s about how much you can take.”

Parker has played in five games between the injuries and has 14 catches for 225 yards for the year. That’s not an overwhelming case for the Dolphins to hold onto him at the $9.4 million salary called for by the fifth-year option they exercised on Parker’s contract, so there’s no shortage of motivation for Parker to find a way to finish strong this year.