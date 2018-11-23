Devin Funchess doubtful, Torrey Smith questionable for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers have two wide receivers on this week’s injury report and it looks like they’ll only have one of them for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Devin Funchess remained out of practice on Friday and has been listed as doubtful for the game. Funchess is dealing with a back injury while Torrey Smith is trying to return to action after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

Smith is listed as questionable, but Panthers head coach Ron Rivera suggested he’s closer to probable.

“I feel pretty confident about Torrey,” Rivera said, via Bill Voth of Panthers.com.

Assuming Funchess doesn’t go, rookie DJ Moore will be in line to build on last Sunday’s seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.