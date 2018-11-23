Doug Baldwin questionable

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that receiver Doug Baldwin was feeling “the best he’s felt.” It appears Carroll jinxed him.

Baldwin injured his groin the same day.

“It popped up the day I said he’s the best he’s felt all year,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “His groin kind of acted up on him a little bit, so I’m not going to say that again.”

The receiver is questionable.

Baldwin ran Friday but did not do much in practice.

“We’re going to work him out in pregame and make sure that he’s OK,” Carroll said.

In eight games this season, Baldwin has 30 catches for 327 yards and a touchdown.