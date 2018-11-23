Eagles remain without four cornerbacks at practice

Getty Images

The Eagles have given some extra opportunities to some of their backup wide receivers in practice this week, but they weren’t catching passes from Carson Wentz.

Head coach Dough Pederson said at his Friday press conference that shortfalls in the secondary led the team to use wideouts for scout team defense work. The situation didn’t get any better as the week progressed either.

Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox and Sidney Jones all remained out of practice on Friday and their chances of playing this weekend don’t look great as a result. With Ronald Darby done for the year with a torn ACL, the Eagles would be left with Chandon Sullivan, Cre’Von LeBlanc and DeVante Bausby as the options at cornerback against the Giants on Sunday.

That’s not how you want to be lining up for a game under any circumstances and especially not when you’ve lost two straight games with any remaining hopes for the season slipping away in the process.