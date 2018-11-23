Ezekiel Elliott has had a busy 12 days

Getty Images

Immediately after Sunday’s win over the Falcons, which entailed 30 touches to go with the 25 he had the prior Sunday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott told PFT that he was ready for more on a short week.

Ready or not, he got it.

On Thursday, Elliott added another 31 touches, the third highest total of his career. That’s 86 touches in 12 days, with 531 total yards gained. It translates to an average of 6.17 yards, every time he handled the football over the team’s three-game winning streak.

Given the manner in which he has urged his teammates to treat every game as a “must” win (and based on his on-field contributions), Elliott is one of the biggest reasons why the Cowboys have won three straight games. He’ll also be one of the biggest reasons why the run continues, if it does.

He currently leads the league with 1,074 rushing yards, 31 more than Todd Gurley. Elliott’s performance, and the team’s wins, could push Elliott toward the fringes of the MVP debate.

In six days, he’ll have a chance to make his case when his team takes on the current MVP frontrunner, Saints quarterback Drew Brees.