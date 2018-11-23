Gronk declares himself “good to go”

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski missed two games before the Patriots bye week, but the tight end said that his absence is coming to an end this weekend.

Gronkowski has been dealing with ankle and back injuries and the extended time off seems to have done the trick in terms of getting him well enough to play.

“Good to go and excited to get back out there with the team,” Gronkowski said in a Friday press conference. “Excited to get back out there on Sundays and play some ball.”

It’s been a frustrating season for Gronkowski between the injuries — he’s missed three games overall — and the heavy attention he’s drawn from opposing defenses. The attention won’t be going away, but getting somewhere close to 100 percent physically should improve his chances of a strong close to the year.