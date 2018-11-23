Harrison Smith fined $10,026 for hit that hurt Mitchell Trubisky

Getty Images

Vikings safety Harrison Smith heard from the league this week about a hit he put on Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in last Sunday’s game between the NFC North teams.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Smith has been fined $10,026 for the hit. Smith hit Trubisky after Trubisky threw himself to the ground at the end of a run.

Trubisky did not make a traditional feet first slide, but the league made it a point of emphasis this season that a quarterback “not have to slide feet first to be considered to be giving himself up.” Trubisky hurt his shoulder on the play and did not take part in Thursday’s game against the Lions as a result.

Pelissero adds that Smith plans to appeal the fine.