Harrison Smith fined $10,026 for hit that hurt Mitchell Trubisky

Posted by Josh Alper on November 23, 2018, 4:05 PM EST
Getty Images

Vikings safety Harrison Smith heard from the league this week about a hit he put on Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in last Sunday’s game between the NFC North teams.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Smith has been fined $10,026 for the hit. Smith hit Trubisky after Trubisky threw himself to the ground at the end of a run.

Trubisky did not make a traditional feet first slide, but the league made it a point of emphasis this season that a quarterback “not have to slide feet first to be considered to be giving himself up.” Trubisky hurt his shoulder on the play and did not take part in Thursday’s game against the Lions as a result.

Pelissero adds that Smith plans to appeal the fine.

1 responses to “Harrison Smith fined $10,026 for hit that hurt Mitchell Trubisky

  1. So is the quarterback considered down when he starts his dive like he is his slide? If not, he should be fair game. I guess he can just roll and roll till the endzone and as long as no one touches him hes gonna score. Lord knows if someone touches him it’s a flag. Signed a Bears fan. If you dont want to get jacked up, slide feet first. It’s a proverbial safe word for the football players that need the ol’ “I’m down I’m down” command when they dont want to get hit in Turkey Bowl games. Ridiculous. They even felt like the face mask to face mask hit is a targeting in the cowboys game. I get crown but chest to chest where facemasks hit? Holy S

