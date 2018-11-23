Jabrill Peppers says Hue Jackson won’t make a difference

Getty Images

Hue Jackson will face the Browns instead of coaching the Browns for the first time since his firing. Jabrill Peppers doesn’t expect that to make a difference.

“We wish him the best, but we’re still going to go out there and kick their ass Sunday,’’ Peppers said Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

That’s apparently the Browns’ mantra for the week: Kick ass.

Damarious Randall said Friday if injured Bengals receiver A.J. Green doesn’t play “they’re getting their ass beat.”

Jackson, who went 3-36-1 with the Browns, will do his best to give his new team an edge on his old team.

“I don’t think it’s an advantage, but why wouldn’t he give away certain things that will help their chances at a W?” Peppers said. “But like I said, man, in this league everything is on tape. So if you watch the tape, watch the game clips from actual T.V. copies, you can hear all the verbiage so everything is out there for people to see. It’s just much easier when you don’t have to go out there and look for it.’’