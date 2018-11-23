Jay Gruden may not be pleased with Jon Gruden right now

Getty Images

As awkward brotherly relationships go, it could be hard to match Aaron and Jordan Rodgers. But there definitely may be some current tension between Jay and Jon Gruden.

The Washington coach saw his lead in the NFC East evaporate on Thursday, thanks to the major impact made by the receiver on whom the Raiders coach recently gave up. Indeed, Washington led the game at Dallas, 13-10, before Cooper’s pair of touchdowns (40 yards and 90 yards) broke the game open.

And so now Washington, at 6-5, needs to start thinking about its path to the postseason as a wild card. If they make it, a game at Chicago could be required. Which would entail facing linebacker Khalil Mack. Or Washington may have to return to Texas, to face Cooper again. Either way, it could result in more pleasantries (or otherwise) being exchanged by the Brothers Gruden over the other trade that sent an impact player into the NFC.