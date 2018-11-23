Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper is making a bid for some cash

November 23, 2018
When Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones traded a first-round draft pick for wide receiver Amari Cooper, he was criticized in part because Cooper is going to be a lot more expensive than any first-round pick: Cooper’s salary is $13.9 million next year, and then he hits free agency in 2020 unless the Cowboys lock him up with the franchise tag or a contract extension, either of which would be expensive.

But Jones said after watching Cooper’s big game in a Thanksgiving victory that he thinks Cooper is going to be worth the money he makes.

“That Amari looked like he’s making a bid for some cash,” Jones said.

There’s no doubt about that: The Cowboys are probably going to have to make Cooper one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL if they want to extend him this offseason. And soon Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will be in line for new contracts as well. The Cowboys hope they have a new version of “The Triplets,” and hope they’ll be able to afford good players around them with all the money those three players will cost.

10 responses to "Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper is making a bid for some cash

  1. They beat a depleted WA team with a backup QB, a 4-6 Eagles team and an Atlanta team going nowhere and suddenly we’re supposed to think this team is any good?

    Lets see how they do against NO.

  4. As happy as I am about Dallas climbing back into it I’d pump the brakes on the new triplets talk. Zeke has shown he can be every bit as good if not better than Emmitt and I believe Cooper can be as good as Irvin but as much as I hate to say it I don’t know how much Dak can live up to Aikmans legacy. Let’s just take it one game at a time. If they can beat the Saints I’ll believe they’re capable of doing big things this year

  5. In 3 years when the cowboys are in cap hell- Jerry will have only himself to blame, no other team would pay Dak more than like 10 mil a year- but he’s suggesting to give him a 25 mil a season- Dumb, and now already throwing a big contract at Amari, no wonder they haven’t won anything significant in 23 years.

  6. Jerry is so egotistical that he’s willing to personally drive up Amari’s price at the team’s own peril, just to justify, or prove himself right, on what is still one of the worst trades in modern history.

  8. If Dak consistently makes Cooper his first read than Amari can put up big time numbers. Coop would shine one game and then “disapear” the next in Oakland but if you watch the tape closely he was often open.

    4 of the Saints wins have come against those same teams with the other 6 being against other not so impressive teans including the Giants who Dallas also beat so what’s your point?

  10. Isn’t this the same Amari Cooper that was underachieving in Oakland because of lack of effort? He may be making a bid for some cash but buyer beware. As soon as some team gives him big money he’ll catch the Albert Haynewsorth disease.

