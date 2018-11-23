Jordy Nelson has “pretty good chance to play”

Getty Images

The Raiders are optimistic about Jordy Nelson‘s chance of playing Sunday despite listing the receiver as questionable.

“I think he has a pretty good chance to play,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I don’t know how much, but we’ll see how it goes. Keon Hatcher will be ready to play.”

Nelson missed last week’s game against Arizona with his knee injury.

The Raiders could use him.

They traded Amari Cooper, have Brandon LaFell on injured reserve and have ruled out Martavis Bryant (knee) for another week.

That leaves them relying on Hatcher, Seth Roberts and rookie Marcell Ateman.

The only other injury for the Raiders is cornerback Leon Hall, who is questionable with a back injury.